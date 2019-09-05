What you need to know The Lenovo Mirage AR app-enabled experience lets you become six iconic Marvel superheroes.

Dimension of Heroes is the latest game for Lenovo's Mirage AR, which released Star Wars Jedi Challenges back in 2017.

The new bundle comes with two controllers, a tracking beacon and the Mirage AR headset.

You can now jump into the combat boots of six iconic Marvel superheroes with the new Lenovo Mirage AR headset and Marvel Dimension of Heroes. Defend your reality in any room by throwing Captain America's iconic red, white and blue shield, or play as Doctor Strange and summon up a powerful mystical spell to thwart your enemies. Thor, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, and Star-Lord are also assembled in Marvel Dimensions of Heroes and ready to battle in this immersive and interactive action-packed experience that you can play in any room. While the Lenovo Mirage Star Wars: Jedi Challenges, came with an AR headset, a tracking beacon, and a lightsaber, Dimension of Heroes comes with two "Universal" hand controllers that you will use to help you fight off Marvel super baddies and take on other surprises.

Dimensions of Heroes will come packed with a couple of different games, and if it follows the same path as Jedi Challenges, you'll most likely see an expansion pack release about a year from now to help keep gameplay fresh. The Lenovo Mirage headset weighs 1.05lbs, which is a little lighter than the Oculus Quest, and thanks to a 2,200mAh battery, your headset will get up to 5 hours of gameplay before you have to recharge the device. Both controllers and the beacon each use 2 AA batteries to power them up with the controllers getting 8 hours of life and the beacon getting 20 hours of life on fresh batteries. The headset, controllers, beacon, and your mobile device will all connect through Bluetooth.