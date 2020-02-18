Marshall is launching the Mashall Monitor II A.N.C, its new flagship premium headsets. It'll set you back $319 in the U.S. when it's released globally on March 17th.

The flagship feature of these headphones is the active noise cancellation. You can tell, it's in the name. Marshall says these "utilize advanced active noise canceling technology that continuously pinpoints and measures ambient noise in order to block out the things you don't want to hear."

If you think it'll be hard on the battery, you're probably right. Marshall promises up to 30 hours of battery life with noise-canceling engaged, power that's up there with Sony's WH-1000XM3 and even shoots up to 45 hours if you turn off active noise cancelation. So on the one hand, active noise cancelation shaves off 15 hours from the battery. On the other hand, the battery life is still pretty competitive when you compare to other wireless headphones without noise cancelation such that it ends up not mattering anyway.