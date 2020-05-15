Over the past year or so, I've gotten really into the whole Sonos ecosystem. It started with a Sonos Beam for the living room TV, a couple of Sonos Ones for my office, and I'm still itching to add more to the collection. When they say your first Sonos speaker won't be your last, they aren't kidding. Here's the thing, though. Sonos isn't the only company out there offering high-quality speakers that can be used for multi-room audio. Marshall is also doing what it can to break into this space, with its latest attempt taking the form of the Marshall Uxbridge Voice. It's a mono smart speaker with a built-in voice assistant that can either be used on its own or part of a larger system. Best VPN providers 2020: Learn about ExpressVPN, NordVPN & more For all intents and purposes, the Uxbridge Voice is Marshall's attempt at directly competing with the Sonos One — arguably one of the most iconic speakers in the current Sonos lineup. I wouldn't go as far as to say that the Uxbridge Voice completely dethrones the Sonos One, but it's absolutely worth competing on the same (sound) stage.

Marshall Uxbridge Voice What sounds great

If there's one thing that Marshall nails with the Uxbridge Voice, it's the design. This is a strong attribute across the company's entire product line, and that iconic aesthetic is just as present as ever here. For those that may not know, this is the same Marshall that's been making guitar amps since 1962 — hence the amp-like design of the Uxbridge Voice. The fabric stitching on the front looks outstanding, the gold/black design is a lot more interesting than most other smart speakers, and I absolutely adore the buttons on the top. You see those three metal lines on the top of the Uxbridge Voice? From left-to-right, they're used for controlling the volume, bass, and treble. Accompanying those are small, circular buttons for playing/pausing your music and to mute the microphone. Not only do all of the buttons feel fantastic to press, but having physical controls on the speaker to adjust bass and treble at any given time is wonderful. This is infinitely better than on the Sonos One, where to adjust the EQ you have to open the app and go to Settings -> System -> Sonos One -> EQ.

As much as I appreciate how easy it is to change the Uxbridge Voice's EQ settings, I don't think you'll need to that often. Right out of the box with all default settings, the speaker sounds fantastic. The Uxbridge Voice is a small speaker that kicks out big sound. I've noticed that the Uxbridge Voice tends to favor the low-end with powerful bass, and I don't mind that one bit. It's surprising that a speaker this small can sound so impactful, but it does. If you don't like how the Uxbridge Voice sounds (which I think is very unlikely), there are even more EQ customization options in the Marshall companion app. Marshall gives you a few pre-made audio profiles — including Flat, Rock, Metal, Pop, Hip-hop, Electronic, Jazz, and Spoken. You can tweak these if you like, and there's also a Custom option where you can really experiment with your tunes. All profiles have sliders to adjust bass, low, mid, upper, and treble.

Seeing as how it's 2020, a speaker can't be without an assortment of smart features. In these regards, Marshall delivers quite handsomely.

Marshall Uxbridge Voice What sounds off Marshall got almost everything right with the Uxbridge Voice, but there are a couple of sticking points that hold it back from being an instant recommendation.

Marshall Uxbridge Voice Should you buy it? With all of that out of the way, I think it's safe to say that I really like the Marshall Uxbridge Voice.