Personal audio company Marshall is launching a new pair of headphones today -- the Marshall Mode II. Unlike other Marshall headphones, this is the company's first foray into the true wireless earbuds space.

There's not much to say in terms of looks. If you're familiar with some of the best wireless earbuds on the market like the Pixel Buds 2 or Galaxy Buds Plus, then you already know what to expect design-wise. It's a small, unobtrusive design that sits right in your ear. Marshall will have its signature design touch, so you'll find the stylised-M engraved on the body as well as the USB-C equipped carrying case. As far as color goes, it's available in any color you want, as long as that color is black.