What you need to know
- Marshall today announced the Marshall Mode II true wireless earbuds.
- It's the company's first set of true wireless earbuds.
- You'll be able to pick them up on March 18th for $179, but pre-orders open today.
Personal audio company Marshall is launching a new pair of headphones today -- the Marshall Mode II. Unlike other Marshall headphones, this is the company's first foray into the true wireless earbuds space.
There's not much to say in terms of looks. If you're familiar with some of the best wireless earbuds on the market like the Pixel Buds 2 or Galaxy Buds Plus, then you already know what to expect design-wise. It's a small, unobtrusive design that sits right in your ear. Marshall will have its signature design touch, so you'll find the stylised-M engraved on the body as well as the USB-C equipped carrying case. As far as color goes, it's available in any color you want, as long as that color is black.
Marshall is bringing along its signature sound here. The company highlights "growling bass, natural sounding mids, and high treble." It also promises 25 hours of battery life. That's five hours of listening in one go, and then up to four full recharges. If you're hiking or on a long trip away from home, you can slip the earbuds in the case, give your ears a rest for 15 minutes or so and get a few more hours of playtime. It also won't mind a bit of sweat or grime on the afore-mentioned hike. Marshall says these buds are IPX4 certified for splash resistance,
Marshall's Mode II earbuds are going on sale for $179 on Marshall's website. You can pre-order them from Marshall's official site from March 4th, or buy them outright on the 18th.
