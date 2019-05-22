Mario Kart is one of Nintendo's strongest franchise with titles available for nearly every Nintendo console and handheld released in the past two decades and over 100 million copies sold — but Nintendo is eyeing a much larger potential audience by bringing Mario Kart to mobile phones. When Mario Kart Tour was first announced more than a year ago, the online reactions were a mixed bag. Some folks were rightfully hyped up about the prospect of playing Mario Kart on their phone, while others were worried about how a free-to-play Mario Kart app might be bogged down with micro-transactions. Now that closed Android beta for Mario Kart Tour has begun, we're starting to see screenshots and video clips leak out from brazen beta testers breaking the rules of the beta. Along with those leaks, we've rounded up some other impressions from around the tech news industry to get a sense for what Nintendo has brought to the table.

Mario Kart Tour beta early impressions Since I haven't had a chance to check out the beta first-hand, I've looked around for any brazen testers willing to post some gameplay footage. The above video was supplied by TonesqueTech and offers an unedited look at playing through the first three tracks. Mario Kart Tour is designed to play holding your phone in one hand, with auto-acceleration and swipe controls for turning. The core gameplay remains intact, with item boxes randomly delivering you power-ups on the track, and there appears to be a complete roster of returning characters to unlock and play as. Ethan Gach from Kotaku writes that while the gameplay is fun and does a good job of adapting the franchise for smartphones the current state of the rewards system bogs the game down:

To unlock additional circuits you collect Grand Stars by completing races and other challenges. Earning stars is also how you unlock gifts, some of which contain green gems, Mario Kart Tour's premium currency. This is where things start to get weighed down with overlapping in-game currencies. For five gems you get to "pull" on a green pipe that shoots out a new driver, kart, or glider, each of a different rarity. My first pull got me Morton, one of the Bowser minions. Currently the in-game shop, which doesn't allow you to buy gems yet, is advertising Metal Mario.