The first season of the hit DIsney Plus series The Mandalorian has sadly come to an end, its exemplary quality leaving fans eager to see what comes next. On a positive note, there are plenty of clues that hint to what the second season will be about, and there's also some important information to know regarding when it's officially going to release. Here's everything you need to know about The Mandalorian Season 2.

A magical streaming service Disney+ All your Disney favorites, and so much more From Disney classics to National Geographic, from Marvel to Lucasfilm to 20th Century Fox and beyond, Disney+ delivers a streaming service for all ages. $7/month at Disney

Story rumors, speculation, and official information

Though there's not much concrete information about the next season of The Mandalorian, we can piece together what to expect based on what we do know. The Mandalorian, who we now know is named Din Djarin, is going to embark on a journey with Baby Yoda/The Child to try and find the whereabouts of the young one's species. We can also expect for Din to try and find out more about the Jedi as well, as The Armorer mentioned them to him when he spoke of Baby Yoda's Force abilities. However, things aren't likely to go smoothly. Though Din's name has been cleared with the Bounty Hunter's Guild by Greef Karga, the threat of Moff Gideon remains since he survived the destruction of his TIE Fighter. We've already seen how far he's willing to go to get possession of Baby Yoda, so he's unquestionably going to pursue Din. Get two Samsung Galaxy S10 for the price of one! The fact that he possesses the special Mandalorian Darksaber weapon also raises questions about its previous owner, Bo-Katan Kyrze, a Mandalorian character from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. It can reasonably be guessed that Moff Gideon killed her and took the weapon during the Empire's slaughter of the Mandalorians, but it's very possible that some of her allies who managed to survive the attacks will come to Din's aid. Notably, the Mandalorians that saved Din when he was a child have Death Watch signets, which was a clan that Bo-Katan was a part of in her past. Because of this, he may recognize and even know some of Bo-Katan's allies if they appear.

Also, the tweet that show creator John Favreau posted to indicate when the next season will release features an image of a Gamorrean, a brutish pig-like species often hired by crime lords for their skill as bodyguards and mercenaries. This suggests the possibility that Din and Baby Yoda will have some encounters with one (or many) of the galaxy's crime syndicates. Finally, there's a rumor that Boba Fett will appear in the next season, as the person shown at the end of the show's fifth episode turned out to have different boots than Moff Gideon, who fans previously assumed was the unknown individual. The character made a distinct spur-jingling sound while walking, which matched up with Boba Fett's depiction in the original Star Wars films. Though it's admittedly a stretch to think Boba Fett will be in the show just because of a sound, it would fit with a recent report from Deadline that stated that "several established characters from the Skywalker saga's feature films mythology will make appearances during the show's sophomore season," according to insiders. When is The Mandalorian Season 2 releasing?

The Mandalorian's creator, John Favreau posted on Twitter that Season 2 of The Mandalorian is releasing in Fall 2020.

Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0V — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2019

Though we don't know when specifically the second season will begin to air, we can make an educated guess based on when Season 1 premiered, which was Nov. 12. As such, right around mid-November of 2020 is when we can expect to see the next chapter of our heroes' adventure. However, earlier is always preferred. Are there trailers for The Mandalorian Season 2?

Sadly, there currently aren't any trailers for The Mandalorian Season 2 just yet (the season just ended! Be patient!). However, just like with the release date, we can make a good guess based on when the trailers for Season 1 dropped. The first trailer for the show came out on Aug. 23, while the second one released on Oct. 28. Assuming our prediction of when Season 2 will begin is correct, we can expect the trailers for the next season to come out in late August and October. Your thoughts Are you excited to see the next season of The Mandalorian? Who was your favorite character from the first one? For me, it has to be Din Djarin, our hero. However, I'm also a huge fan of Greef Karga. And of course, nobody is cuter than Baby Yoda! You can get access to amazing shows like The Mandalorian by subscribing to Disney+, which will set you back $7/month.