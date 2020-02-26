One thing Star Wars is known for, and the Mandolorian is not, is its epic lightsaber battles. From the dance-like moves of the Prequels, the modern action of the Sequels, the violent explosive action of the games, nothing gets Star Wars fan more revved up than a good old lightsaber duel.

The Mandalorian Season One had a dearth of those kinds of battles, and Season 2 seems to be making up for it.

As reported by Comicbook.com:

Mando star Giancarlo Esposito was on hand at FAN EXPO Vancouver earlier this month, where he revealed to an eager crowd he's gotten plenty of time using the Darksaber during the course of Season Two production. "The prop guys are wondering about me because I was in a bit of a commotion and a bit of a struggle with someone else, which I'm hoping you will enjoy when you see it," Esposito said during his spotlight panel. "Major, major, epic, epic lightsaber action happening on this show, and I should mention that I'm the only character in this first season who was able to be honored with having that lightsaber. So it feels wonderful." Naturally, they were quick to ask whether or not Moff Gideon would be going toe-to-toe with a lightsaber-wielding Din Djarin or Baby Yoda, a notion the actor quickly shut down. "Well, no way. [Laughs]," the Mando star added. "It ain't gonna happen, baby! Anything is possible, and you keep watching. Because although the baby has some incredible power, without having to wield the Darksaber, I think the baby is so curious about what this is. So you will be enthused and inspired when you see the scene I'm referring to in Season 2, which is to come in October. Keep watching."

The Mandalorian is coming to Disney+ in the UK next month when it launches, but users on all regions will have to wait till October for the next installment of this Star Wars story.

