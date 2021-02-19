Microsoft's Your Phone Companion is a great app that lets you access nearly everything on your phone from your Windows 10 PC. The app will soon get even better, as Microsoft is finally starting to roll out the "Device Indicators" feature.

According to Italian tech site Aggiornamenti Lumia, the latest Your Phone Companion update adds device indicators to the app, which lets users easily control the settings on their phones.

As you can see in the GIF below, the Your Phone app will now show four new buttons under the photo of your phone. These new buttons will allow you to activate or deactivate Bluetooth, do not disturb mode, ringtone / vibration, and the audio player. Until now, the Your Phone app could only show you if these features were activated.