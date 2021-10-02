With questions once again being asked about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's suitability for the Old Trafford hot seat, the Norwegian boss will be looking for a positive result today at home against an improving Toffees side- read on to find out how to get a Man United vs Everton live stream from anywhere in the world.

Cristiano Ronaldo's injury time winner against Villareal on Wednesday in the Champions League will have helped alleviate the tension surrounding Solskjaer, but a return to domestic matters sees United trying to make up for recent defeats to West Ham in the Carabao Cup and Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Despite misgivings from large sections of the Everton faithful to the appointment of a manager best known for his successful spell at local rivals Liverpool, it would appear the Spaniard is beginning to win over the Toffees fanbase.

Currently level on points with their opponents today, Everton have made a solid start to the new season and are beginning to look like a typical Benetiz , with the Toffees quickly starting to resemble a classic Rafa Benitez side that's tough to break down defensively.

A win here would lift Everton to the top of the table, while also going some way to earning him greater acceptance from the blue half of Merseyside.

Read on to find out how to watch a Man United vs Everton live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

Man United vs Everton: Where and when?

Saturday's match takes place in front of a capacity crowd at Old Trafford, with kick-off set for 12:30pm BST local time.

That makes it an 7:30am ET/ 4:30am PT start for folks tuning in from the US, and a 9:30pm AEST start kick off on Saturday night for folk tuning in from Australia.

Watch Man United vs Everton online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this match further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Man United vs Everton, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.