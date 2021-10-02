With questions once again being asked about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's suitability for the Old Trafford hot seat, the Norwegian boss will be looking for a positive result today at home against an improving Toffees side- read on to find out how to get a Man United vs Everton live stream from anywhere in the world.
Cristiano Ronaldo's injury time winner against Villareal on Wednesday in the Champions League will have helped alleviate the tension surrounding Solskjaer, but a return to domestic matters sees United trying to make up for recent defeats to West Ham in the Carabao Cup and Aston Villa in the Premier League.
Despite misgivings from large sections of the Everton faithful to the appointment of a manager best known for his successful spell at local rivals Liverpool, it would appear the Spaniard is beginning to win over the Toffees fanbase.
Currently level on points with their opponents today, Everton have made a solid start to the new season and are beginning to look like a typical Benetiz , with the Toffees quickly starting to resemble a classic Rafa Benitez side that's tough to break down defensively.
A win here would lift Everton to the top of the table, while also going some way to earning him greater acceptance from the blue half of Merseyside.
Read on to find out how to watch a Man United vs Everton live stream, no matter where you are in the world.
Man United vs Everton: Where and when?
Saturday's match takes place in front of a capacity crowd at Old Trafford, with kick-off set for 12:30pm BST local time.
That makes it an 7:30am ET/ 4:30am PT start for folks tuning in from the US, and a 9:30pm AEST start kick off on Saturday night for folk tuning in from Australia.
Watch Man United vs Everton online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this match further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Man United vs Everton, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
How to watch Man United vs Everton online in the US exclusively on NBCSN
NBC has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2020/21 Premier League season.
Kick-off for Man United vs Everton is at 7:30am ET/ 4:30am PT, with live coverage on NBCSN.
If you find yourself unable to access NBC's coverage because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, ExpressVPN as outlined above, remains one of the best services currently out there.
How to stream Man United vs Everton live in the UK
Sunday's match will be available to watch on BT Sport 1, with coverage from the Etihad beginning at 11:30am BST ahead of a 12:30pm kick-off.
If you're looking to stream today's match and are already a BT Sport customer, then you'll be able to watch online via the BT Sport app or BTsport.com, with the service having dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.
It's also worth remembering that BT Sport currently offers its BT Sport Monthly Pass for £25, allowing you to watch all of their Premier League football action without a long-term commitment.
How to stream Man United vs Everton live in Canada
DAZN is the rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada and will be showing all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Chelsea and Man City, with kick-off set for 7:30am ET/ 4:30am PT.
The online only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.
Live stream Man United vs Everton live in Australia
If you're planning on watching Man United vs Everton in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the Premier League Down Under. Kick-off in Australia is at 9:30pm AEST in the early hours of Monday morning on Saturday night.
