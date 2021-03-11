It's a clash of the titans in the UEFA Europa League as the Premier League 's Manchester United host AC Milan of Serie A in the first leg of the round of 16. Don't miss a moment with our Man United vs AC Milan live stream guide.

Today's hosts cruised through the round of 32 with a 4-0 aggregate win over Real Sociedad. In fact, the Red Devils had one foot in the round of 16 after the first leg encounter with Sociedad saw them notch four away goals, a deficit La Real could not overturn on goalless the return leg.

AC Milan's journey to the round of 32 wasn't so smooth. The Rossoneri made it through by way of away goals after a 2-2 draw away at Red Star Belgrade followed by a 1-1 home draw at the San Siro.

These two sides have not met competitively in 11 years and this is their first clash in Europe's second-tier club competition, reflecting the diminished stature of these two former powerhouse clubs.

That being said, both sides are coming close to their former glory in their domestic leagues this season. United are in second place in the Premier League as things stand with local rivals Man City having all but wrapped up this year's title race with an 11-point lead. AC are also sitting in the runners-up position in Serie A after 26 games, just six points behind fellow Milan side Internazionale.

This tie is the pick of the round of 16 matchups and looks set to be an entertaining affair as two European behemoths meet. Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of this UEFA Europa League clash between Man United and AC Milan with our guide below.

Man United vs AC Milan: Where and when?

This UEFA Europa League round of 16 stage game is being played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Kick-off is set for 5:55pm GMT local time today, March 11. That makes it a 12:55pm ET / 9:55am PT kick-off for U.S. folks tuning in. If you're looking to watch the match in Australia, it's a 4:55am AEDT kick-off on Friday morning.

How to watch Man United vs AC Milan online in the U.S.

CBS is the exclusive English-language home of the UEFA Europa League and Champions League in the United States, including this game. When it comes to streaming, newly-launched Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access) is the best service to use. There's currently a one-month free trial there so you can watch this game for free.

Alternatively, TUDN also has Spanish-language coverage of the game and you can use FuboTV to watch live.

Kick-off for this game is at 12:55pm ET / 9:55am PT.

Paramount+ You can watch UEFA Champions League and Europa League games via Paramount+. Sign up now and enjoy a month-long free trial. From $5.99 per month at Paramount+ Fubo TV If you don't mind (or prefer) watching the Spanish broadcast of the match, Fubo is a great option to tune in and watch the action live from anywhere, whether it be your phone, tablet, computer, or TV. From $64.99 per month at Fubo

How to watch Man United vs AC Milan live in the UK

The Man United vs AC Milan match will be broadcast on BT Sport, the exclusive rights holder for European competitions in the UK. The game being shown on its BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate channels as well as via its BT Sport app for streaming. If you're not yet signed up with BT Sport, you can get a monthly pass for just £25 that gives you access to BT's Premier League football, Women's Super League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, and more.

BT Sport Watch UEFA Champions League and Europa League football on BT Sport. A monthly pass costs £25. From $5.99 per month at BT Sport

How to watch Man United vs AC Milan live in Canada

DAZN has the rights for the UEFA Europa League in Canada and will be showing this game with kick-off set for 12:55pm ET / 9:55am PT.

The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch Man United vs AC Milan without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

DAZN DAZN is the home of UEFA Europa League coverage in Canada among many other sports. Try it free for one month and then pay just $20 monthly after that, or $150 for the year. $20 per month at DAZN

How to watch Man United vs AC Milan live in Australia

If you're planning on watching Man United vs AC Milan in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sport subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the game Down Under.

Kick-off in Australia is at 4:55am AEDT on Friday morning.

Optus Sport Optus Sport is your go-to for Europa League coverage in Australia. You can subscribe monthly for $15 or pay for a year up front at $139 to save a little cash. $15 per month at Optus Sport

How to watch Man United vs AC Milan online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the UEFA Europa League in the above guide. If you're intent on watching Man United vs AC Milan but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where using one of the top VPN (Virtual Private Network) picks can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some of the best VPN deals right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Man United vs AC Milan. Get in on this deal now! From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN