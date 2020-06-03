You can get a 3-pack of TP-Link Kasa HS220P3 Smart Dimmer Switches on sale for $58.99 at Amazon. This 3-pack was selling for as much as $85 at the beginning of May. This drop to $59 is a completely new low price we haven't seen before and a huge chunk off what these switches used to sell for.

If you were to buy the switches individually it would cost you about $10 more than this deal; however, it is worth pointing out the individual switches are also on sale. They are down to $22.99 from a street price around $30. So if you only need one or two, that's the way to go.

Light it up TP-Link Kasa HS220P3 Smart Dimmer Switch 3-pack Require a neutral wire, a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network, and use a standard wall plate size. The Kasa app guides you easily through step-by-step installation. Can even set a schedule. Use the app to control the brightness if you want. Includes voice control. $58.99 $85.00 $26 off See at Amazon

If you're still using the light switches you had when you first moved in, it's time to upgrade. These dimmer switches are not going to ruin you. They're a lot easier to install than you think. Just make sure the place you want to install them uses a neutral wire and that you can connect to your 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network. They have a regular wall plate size. so it won't take up more or less space than your current switch already is.

Once you're ready to install, just download the Kasa app on your smartphone. It has easy step-by-step guides that will help you with the installation. You can also use the app to control the switch, which means you'll have control over your lights from anywhere. You won't have to get up from the couch to set the mood the way you want it!

The lights can be dimmed from 0 to 100% and anything in between. They also have scheduling functions. Set the lights to fade or brighten whenever you want. You can even double click the switch for an automatic gentle fade then have them scheduled to slowly reach full brightness as you wake up in the morning. There is also an "Away Mode" to make the lights turn on and off randomly even while you're not there.

While connected to your Wi-Fi network, the switches can also work with your existing smart home ecosystem. Use Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to control the switches with your voice.

TP-Link backs up the switches with a 2-year warranty.