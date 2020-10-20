(Image Credit: StackCommerce)
Writing code is about to get much easier for web developers everywhere. The Tumult Whisk 2.0 HTML & PHP Editor is a lightweight HTML and PHP editor with a live preview screen that updates your progress as you type. This 5-star rated app is currently listed at $19.99 for a limited time.
The preview pane swiftly renders HTML and PHP as typed, using the same engine as Safari. Its live HTML W3C-based validation displays errors and highlights problem tags with a red underline. This way makes it a lot easier to catch mistakes earlier before it's too late. The developer tool access lets you view the console log, inspect elements, optimize the page, and debug.
You can test how your web page will look on different browsers as well. Just use the preview toolbar button and you can view your page in browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, etc. The Tumult Whisk 2.0 even allows you to see a live preview of your PHP code. You can also change the preview to see a raw HTML source that was generated.
This app is perfect for those who are learning web development, testing code, or building web pages. It's originally priced at $29, but you can get it 33% off for $19.99 when you order today.
Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.
Windows apps on Chromebooks are here, but most of you can't use them yet
Windows has finally come to Enterprise Chromebooks and it looks great! The only thing that could make it greater is a personal edition.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE review: The new flagship killer
The Galaxy S20 FE is the latest in Samsung's crusade to dominate every pricing tier with a well-rounded device that makes the appropriate sacrifices while maintaining the company's standards for quality and performance.
Google antitrust FAQ: What the U.S. government's lawsuit means for you
It actually happened. The U.S. government has issued an antitrust lawsuit against Google, making it one of the largest antitrust cases the country has ever seen. Here's what you need to know about it.
These are the best accessories to improve your Oculus Quest
The Oculus Quest is an excellent standalone headset, but you can make it even better with the right accessories. Here are the best accessories for your Oculus Quest.