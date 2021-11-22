Not all tablets are made equal, or for the same purposes, for that matter. Amazon's Kindle lineup is built from the bottom up as a dedicated reading device. The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is by far one of the most popular e-readers out there, giving rise to the Paperwhite Kids and the Paperwhite Signature Edition.
There's so much to love about the Kindle Paperwhite, especially the fact that it's waterproof. The 6.8-inch E Ink display is soothing to the eyes and feels very nice against your skin. You can read comfortably in dimly lit spaces as the e-reader has an adjustable warm light. You can change the shade to suit your vision.
Despite the overwhelming amount of pros, there is one undeniable fact about the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: It looks boring as hell. If you're looking to rectify that, a beautiful case will do the job. Fortunately, these handsome water-safe fabric and leather cases for the Kindle Paperwhite are on sale, giving you 25% more bang for your buck than usual!
Kindle Paperwhite Fabric Cover (11th Generation) - Lavender Haze 25% off
Revamp your Kindle Paperwhite's look with this pretty water-safe fabric case. This color is named Lavender Haze, but we feel "Pretty in Pink" would've been more accurate.
Kindle Paperwhite Fabric Cover (11th Generation) - Black 25% off
Black will never go out of style, so this tint is a safe choice for your Kindle. A dip in the pool won't destroy the fabric, so you can use it anywhere with ease of mind.
Kindle Paperwhite Fabric Cover (11th Generation) - Deep Sea Blue 25% off
Who doesn't love a deep shade of navy blue? This fabric case for the 11th Gen Kindle Paperwhite matches the water it repels.
Kindle Paperwhite Leather Cover (11th Generation) - Merlot 25% off
Fabric is nice, but leather is just more stylish. Grab this waterproof leather case for a more sophisticated look.
Kindle Paperwhite Leather Cover (11th Generation) - Deep Sea Blue 25% off
If this inky blue cover doesn't put you in the mood for reading, I don't know what will. The leathery texture adds another dimension of class to your Kindle Paperwhite.
Kindle Paperwhite Leather Cover (11th Generation) - Black 25% off
Sometimes, a little black case is all you need for a glow-up. It's water-safe and will surely give your drab Kindle a nice makeover.
Kindle Paperwhite Leather Cover (11th Generation) - Lavender Haze 25% off
This leather cover in Lavender Haze brings more oomph. The bright shade of purple screams bubblegum and unicorns.
Amazon's fabric and leather cases for the Kindle Paperwhite 11th Generation are available in a decent number of shades. There's not a lot, but certainly enough to please the masses. Water-safe covers are hard to come by, so you'd better grab one or two that you fancy while the Black Friday deals are in full swing.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.