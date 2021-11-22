Not all tablets are made equal, or for the same purposes, for that matter. Amazon's Kindle lineup is built from the bottom up as a dedicated reading device. The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is by far one of the most popular e-readers out there, giving rise to the Paperwhite Kids and the Paperwhite Signature Edition.

There's so much to love about the Kindle Paperwhite, especially the fact that it's waterproof. The 6.8-inch E Ink display is soothing to the eyes and feels very nice against your skin. You can read comfortably in dimly lit spaces as the e-reader has an adjustable warm light. You can change the shade to suit your vision.

Despite the overwhelming amount of pros, there is one undeniable fact about the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: It looks boring as hell. If you're looking to rectify that, a beautiful case will do the job. Fortunately, these handsome water-safe fabric and leather cases for the Kindle Paperwhite are on sale, giving you 25% more bang for your buck than usual!

Amazon's fabric and leather cases for the Kindle Paperwhite 11th Generation are available in a decent number of shades. There's not a lot, but certainly enough to please the masses. Water-safe covers are hard to come by, so you'd better grab one or two that you fancy while the Black Friday deals are in full swing.