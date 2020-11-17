MacPaw, the makers of CleanMyMac, has today unveiled a brand new VPN service called ClearVPN.

In a press release Tuesday the company stated:

MacPaw, the maker of the CleanMyMac, popular software to clean and protect your Mac, launches ClearVPN, the first truly personalized multiplatform VPN for users who want a more secure and individualized online experience. Available on iOS, macOS, Android, and Windows devices, ClearVPN features shortcuts for quick content access and lets users browse the web safely and privately without having to pick a server location, thanks to its unique DynamicFlow Technology.

Best VPN Deals

MacPaw says that DynamicFlow Technology can automatically analyze a user's current network status, connecting them to the fastest idle server for "secure, low-ping, and smooth access", letting users focus on online interactions, not technical details.

Dynamic Flow also provides users with shortcuts for faster browsing too:

ClearVPN utilizes DynamicFlow to provide users with friendly shortcuts for the things they really need, such as Bypass Geo-Blocking, Access Social Media, Improve Online Gaming, Block Ads While Browsing and much more. To eliminate any security vulnerabilities and achieve a high-speed connection, ClearVPN uses its own custom protocol, in addition to IPSec IKEV2 and OpenVPN.

MacPaw says that ClearVPN also boasts "top-tier encryption" and a beautiful yet simple design for ease of use.

MacPaw CEO Oleksandr Kosovan said that VPNs "have become a necessity by bringing us peace of mind that our data is safe." MacPaw says that ClearVPN is designed to be "multi-purpose and effortless", and can be used to unblock content, ensure anonymity, secure your connections, or bypass restrictions.

There's a free plan with a limited number of shortcuts based on your country, with no expiry date and availability to all users. There's also a premium plan that unlocks all shortcuts, any streaming service, specific country server connections, DDos protection "and more." This plan covers up to 6 devices across any platform (iOS, macOS, Android, Windows) and is $12.99/month or $93/year, which you might note is a little more than some of best VPN services around.

With the coupon code CLEARVPNGO, you can get one free month of Premium. The app is available to download on the Mac App Store, iOS App Store, and Google Play. If you're on Windows, you can download it from ClearVPN's website. (For iOS/macOS users, ClearVPN is also included in Setapp's monthly subscription)

You'll need to be running iOS 13.0 or higher, Android 6.0 or higher, macOS 10.14 or higher, and Windows 10 April 2018 respectively.

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:



1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service).

2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad.



We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.