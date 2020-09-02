Labor Day is at a weird time this year, if you ask me. Sept. 1 was a Tuesday, which means Labor Day ends up being a lot later in the month than usual since we have to wait for the weekend to come around again. It seems to have been pretty weird for retailers, too, because they aren't just doing weekend shopping events. The Labor Day sales are going on all week long pretty much everywhere.

The Lowe's Labor Day sale is going on right now and it includes just about everything Lowe's has for sale. You can save on power tools, home appliances, tech, and more. You're going to want to check out these deals, and we've got the best ones rounded up for you right here.