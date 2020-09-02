Labor Day is at a weird time this year, if you ask me. Sept. 1 was a Tuesday, which means Labor Day ends up being a lot later in the month than usual since we have to wait for the weekend to come around again. It seems to have been pretty weird for retailers, too, because they aren't just doing weekend shopping events. The Labor Day sales are going on all week long pretty much everywhere.
The Lowe's Labor Day sale is going on right now and it includes just about everything Lowe's has for sale. You can save on power tools, home appliances, tech, and more. You're going to want to check out these deals, and we've got the best ones rounded up for you right here.
Deals on Tools
Kobalt 24-volt brushless cordless drill | $60 off
The drill comes with a battery and the charger. It also has a belt clip, double-ended driver bit, bit holder, auxiliary handle, and a soft bag. Provides 650 pounds of torque and a long-lasting run time.
Black+Decker cordless drill | $10 off
Includes a Lithium-ion battery and charger. The battery can hold its charge for up to 18 months. The 24-position clutch gives you precise control to help prevent the stripping of screws. You'll also get 30 accessories to use with your drill.
DeWalt 2-tool combo kit | $30 off
Deals on Appliances
Whirlpool French Door refrigerator | $285 off
This Whirlpool fridge has an exterior dispensor for water and ice. It has fingerprint resistant stainless steel. The platter pocket is designed to keep wide, flat items safe from being stacked on. The in-door ice storage gives you an extra full shelf of ice conveniently located.
Samsung Built-in Dishwasher | $150 off
The Samsung dishwasher is super quiet with a max of 51 decibels. It includes a heavy-duty cycle and an advanced wash system that works harder and harder when you need to get your pots extra clean. The digital touch controls are easy to use and change with just a light touch. The height-adjustable upper rack helps accomodate varying dish sizes and shapes.
Maytag top-load washer | $271 off
The washer has optional smart features that let you connect it to your Wi-Fi and manage your laundry from anywhere. It loads from the top, has a huge 5.3 cubic feet of space, and has an extra power button. The deep fill option can be used to add more water during a cycle.
Deals on Tech
Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker | $20 off
A classic deal and a great price. The Echo Dot is an essential tool in any Amazon Alexa-based smart home. Control all your smart devices, including your new smart washer if you're going all out during this Labor Day sale.
Ring Video Doorbell 3 | $30 off
This video doorbell is one of Lowe's best deals honestly. The 3rd-generation video doorbell only came out earlier this year so we haven't seen a ton of deals. The video records in 1080p. Comes with two-way audio. You can also set up advanced motion zone settings.
Google Nest Learning Smart Thermostat | $30 off
Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Use your phone to adjust the temperature and setup automatic scheduling. Saves you energy and money in the long run, too. It's smart enough to automatically adjust based on whether or not you're home.
Amazon Blink XT2 wireless security cameras | $45 off
These are battery-operated security cameras, but the battery can last for up to two years using two AA lithium-metal batteries. Also includes up to 7,200 seconds of free cloud storage. Use the two-way audio to talk to visitors through your smartphone or tablet app.
