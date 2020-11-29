Save big on several spectacular Lego video games this Cyber Monday. No matter what you're interested in, whether it be sci-fi, fantasy, or superheroes, there's something here for you. We've rounded up some of the cheapest Lego video games you can find today. No matter your age, you're sure to have a ton of fun in any of these games.
- : Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- : Lego Marvel Collection
- : Lego DC Super-Villains
- : Lego Harry Potter Collection
- : Lego The Incredibles
- : The Lego Movie 2 Videogame
- : Lego Jurassic World
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Need your Star Wars fix next year? Grab Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for $10 off when you preorder it for PS4. It features adaptations of all nine movies in the iconic franchise and will include nearly 500 characters, many of which are playable. Escape reality and go have fun in a galaxy far, far away.
Lego Marvel Collection
This package combines Lego Marvel Super Heroes 1 and 2 along with Lego Marvel's Avengers for an action-packed adventure across the cinematic universe that has taken the world by storm. Jump through eras and realities as you play original stories inspired by the movies and comics.
Lego DC Super-Villains
Not to be outdone by Marvel, DC has some fantastic Lego games of its own. This time the Super Villains take center stage. When the Justice League disappears, it's up to the team of villains to uncover the truth behind the wanna superheroes the Justice Syndicate. Characters like the Joker, Harley Quinn, Lex Luthor, Deathstroke, and more are playable.
Lego Harry Potter Collection
Look, J.K. Rowling is straight up garbage. But a lot of us grew up with Harry Potter, and it can be hard to let go. Relive every year of Harry's time at Hogwarts with the Lego Harry Potter Collection, remastered for PlayStation 4. The Wizarding World awaits you once more.
Lego The Incredibles
The Incredibles are back and in Lego form this time around. Featuring some of the best moments from the first and second movies, Lego The Incredibles is a blast for all ages. Team up with a friend or family member in 2-player co-op and get ready to save the world.
The Lego Movie 2 Videogame
Lego video games frequently adapt some of the most popular franchises out there, but this one is a little different. The Lego Movie 2 Videogame (don't ask why it's one word, I don't know) is based on an original Lego movie. Journey to outer space and take on new worlds in this adventure.
Lego Jurassic World
An adventure 65 million years in the making... plus several sequels. Lego Jurassic World includes moments from the first three Jurassic Park films and Jurassic World. Players can even customize their own dinosaur collection and choose from 20 different dinosaur species to play.
All of these titles are for PS4, but thanks to backward compatibility you can play them on PS5. While they may not have photorealistic graphics, they should still play better on Sony's newest console. Because PS5 games can only be stored on its internal SSD, I'd recommend playing your PS4 games off of an external SSD or HDD instead.
And if video games are of no interest to you or you're just looking for something a little different, there are some actual Lego sets on sale for Cyber Monday as well. These Star Wars Lego deals are some of the best in the galaxy, including sets from The Mandalorian and the ever-popular Millennium Falcon set.
More Black Friday deals:
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.