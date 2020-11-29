Save big on several spectacular Lego video games this Cyber Monday. No matter what you're interested in, whether it be sci-fi, fantasy, or superheroes, there's something here for you. We've rounded up some of the cheapest Lego video games you can find today. No matter your age, you're sure to have a ton of fun in any of these games.

All of these titles are for PS4, but thanks to backward compatibility you can play them on PS5. While they may not have photorealistic graphics, they should still play better on Sony's newest console. Because PS5 games can only be stored on its internal SSD, I'd recommend playing your PS4 games off of an external SSD or HDD instead.

And if video games are of no interest to you or you're just looking for something a little different, there are some actual Lego sets on sale for Cyber Monday as well. These Star Wars Lego deals are some of the best in the galaxy, including sets from The Mandalorian and the ever-popular Millennium Falcon set.