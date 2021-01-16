The Rams are severely disadvantaged as they travel from Southern California where they've been practicing in 70 degree weather to Green Bay where the temperature is expected to be below 30. The cold weather with the home advantage will be a boost for the Packers, but the Rams have plenty of other factors playing against them as well.

Jared Goff's thumb is still not completely healed and backup QB John Wolford left the wildcard game with a neck injury. Even if both quarterbacks are able to play on Saturday, not being at 100% is going to put the Rams' offense in a less-than-idea place.

For the Rams to get a hold on the game, Los Angeles will have to put intense pressure on Aaron Rogers and keep him on the run. If the Packers bust open the Rams' defense, it might be game over for the California team.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers: Where and when?

The Rams and Packers go head-to-head on Saturday, January 16, starting at 4:35 PM ET. The game airs on FOX, but of course, there are several ways to watch across different platforms listed below.

Watch Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers online from outside your country

If you're in the US, UK, or Australia, there's more specific watch information on the Rams and Packers game below. Still, regional, geo-blocked issues can arise from anywhere.

That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.