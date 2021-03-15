The long-awaited POCO F1 successor will finally be unveiled on March 30

Last week, POCO confirmed that the long-awaited POCO F1 successor is on its way and could make its global debut very soon. POCO India Country Director Anuj Sharma has now shared a new teaser that suggests the phone will be unveiled on March 30.

While the teaser doesn't reveal the phone's design, it does confirm that the follow-up to the POCO F1 will carry the Pro branding. It is currently being speculated that the phone will be called the POCO X3 Pro and won't be based on an existing Redmi phone. As per tipster Mukul Sharma, the phone will be powered by an unannounced Snapdragon 860 processor. It is also expected to feature a 120Hz display and a 5,200mAh battery. POCO has promised that the upcoming phone will be "all about performance" and launch at a similar price point as the F1, which could make it one of the best cheap Android phones of 2021.

In addition to the POCO X3 Pro, the company is also expected to launch a new F series phone called the POCO F3. The phone will be based on the Redmi K40, which was launched alongside the Redmi K40 Pro and K40 Pro+ in China last month. You can expect the POCO F3 to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, triple rear cameras with a 48MP main sensor, 33W fast charging, and a 6.67-inch AMOLED display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate.