Live images of the OnePlus 9 5G leave almost nothing to the imagination

What you need to know New live images leak of a prototype OnePlus 9 5G, at just about every angle.

Included screenshots confirm some of the internal specs, such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.

The OnePlus 9 5G is expected to be launched in early 2021.

The OnePlus 9 5G is a few months away, but leaks seem to be in full force lately. Some leaked CAD renders of the OnePlus 9 5G showed off the expected design of the phone. There was even a live image of just the camera bump, which suggested a possible green color variant similar to what's already available on certain OnePlus models. Now we have what seems to be our first hands-on look at the OnePlus 9 5G in all its glory.

The images show off the OnePlus 9 5G from every possible angle. The presence of a generic logo on the rear in lieu of the typical OnePlus logo makes it likely this is a prototype unit. Nonetheless, it gives us the best look to date of the upcoming smartphone, with much of what we'd expect from the USB-C port to the stereo speakers on the front and bottom as well as the alert slider on the side. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more The most interesting thing about the live images is the camera bump, which features the "Ultrashot" moniker. It could be that OnePlus is adopting this label for its cameras, as smartphone OEMs do enjoy slapping names on their sensors. Speaking of, we can clearly see all three sensors with two larger ones and a smaller unit. This fits in line with previous renders and leaks of a dual 48MP wide and ultra-wide camera system with a third auxiliary unit that is usually included in many of OnePlus' best phones. On the front of the phone sits a punch-hole selfie camera.