Live images of the OnePlus 9 5G leave almost nothing to the imagination

What you need to know
- New live images leak of a prototype OnePlus 9 5G, at just about every angle.
- Included screenshots confirm some of the internal specs, such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.
- The OnePlus 9 5G is expected to be launched in early 2021.
The OnePlus 9 5G is a few months away, but leaks seem to be in full force lately. Some leaked CAD renders of the OnePlus 9 5G showed off the expected design of the phone. There was even a live image of just the camera bump, which suggested a possible green color variant similar to what's already available on certain OnePlus models. Now we have what seems to be our first hands-on look at the OnePlus 9 5G in all its glory.
The images show off the OnePlus 9 5G from every possible angle. The presence of a generic logo on the rear in lieu of the typical OnePlus logo makes it likely this is a prototype unit. Nonetheless, it gives us the best look to date of the upcoming smartphone, with much of what we'd expect from the USB-C port to the stereo speakers on the front and bottom as well as the alert slider on the side.
The most interesting thing about the live images is the camera bump, which features the "Ultrashot" moniker. It could be that OnePlus is adopting this label for its cameras, as smartphone OEMs do enjoy slapping names on their sensors. Speaking of, we can clearly see all three sensors with two larger ones and a smaller unit. This fits in line with previous renders and leaks of a dual 48MP wide and ultra-wide camera system with a third auxiliary unit that is usually included in many of OnePlus' best phones. On the front of the phone sits a punch-hole selfie camera.
In addition to the live photos, some screenshots are given that provide some useful information about the OnePlus 9 5G. Namely, the 6.55" display that will feature FHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh fate, and support HDR. There appears to be 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Also making an appearance is a Qualcomm chipset dubbed "Lahaina", which we know is the Snapdragon 888, and Android 11 which we would expect for a 2021 flagship.
Seeing as this is likely a prototype, much of the listed specs should be taken with a pinch of salt as changes could be made to the final units. It is reassuring that OnePlus tipster Max J seems to corroborate the leak as legit, meaning that this is likely close to the final design that we'll see this coming March.
The OnePlus 9 5G is said to be accompanied by not only the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G but also a OnePlus 9E. Little information is available regarding this mystery third model, but it's likey to be a low-cost OnePlus flagship similar to the Samsung Galaxy S10E.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The next Moto G may be a flagship, and that’s Motorola’s best idea in years
A simple line of Moto G phones that meet three price points would be a great way to kick off an incredibly-specced Moto G flagship.
Ready for Android 11? Here's when your phone will get the latest update
There's a lot to look forward to with Android 11, but when will your phone actually get it? Here's everything we know!
What Android phone makes the most sense for BlackBerry fans?
BlackBerry phones are no more, but fans of the brand do still exist. For them, what's the best Android alternative and why?
Expand your storage with the best memory cards for the Fire Tablet
Whether you got a Fire Tablet for yourself or your kids, you’ve probably noticed that the internal storage doesn’t go very far. You can easily fill it up with some games, a few apps, and media, but luckily you can grab a microSD to put in it!