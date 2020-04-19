What you need to know
- LG's upcoming new Velvet debuts in its first video teaser.
- The teaser highlights its arc glass, raindrop camera, and natural design.
- The Velvet is expected to be LG's followup to the G8, debuting under a new brand.
LG today showed off more of what its upcoming Velvet flagship is supposed to look like. While it's doesn't show off a lot more than the images we saw previously, it's just that the added motion and lighting help to give it a physical presence and contextualize it.
Here's what it'll look like:
The Velvet takes on many modern smartphone design cues. There's a colorful "3D arc design" curved glass rear panel, smooth metal sides, and even a multi-lens "raindrop" rear camera that stands out in how much it doesn't stand out compared to say the iPhone 11 Pro Max or the Galaxy S20 Ultra and its Space Zoom camera bump.
LG hasn't made what you'd call fashionable phones in a while. They've been trending more towards serviceable, utilitarian designs like the G8. Nothing too ugly, but nothing you'd be dying to show off.
The LG Velvet is a step in a different direction for the company overall. It's rumored to be what LG would have called the G9, now retooled to take on a friendlier name in addition to a nicer design language.
"Our new branding reflects current trends of addressing the unique personal tastes and emotions of the individual with a greater emphasis on design," said Chang Ma, senior vice president of product strategy at LG Mobile Communications Company about the upcoming Velvet. "It's a more intuitive approach that we are confident will resonate with today's consumers and help us to establish a clearer brand identity."
LG V60 review: Most of a Galaxy S20+, for hundreds less
Interview: We sat down with two 5G experts to debunk recent conspiracies
We sat down with two 5G experts to learn more about the technology and debunked a few myths along the way.
What Android game do you play the most?
With everyone stuck at home, there's a good chance you've been playing more games than usual. Is there a particular Android game you've been playing a lot of recently?
OnePlus 7T review, 6 months later: Get this instead of the OnePlus 8
The OnePlus 7T continues to be one of the fastest phones in the market, and with the device now selling for $499, it offers fantastic value. If you don't care about 5G just yet, this is the phone to get instead of the OnePlus 8.
The top LG smartphones you need to know about
LG isn't as widely known in the smartphone space as Samsung or Google, but it still has a lot of solid phones at great prices. Which ones should you care about? We've got you covered.