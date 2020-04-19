LG today showed off more of what its upcoming Velvet flagship is supposed to look like. While it's doesn't show off a lot more than the images we saw previously, it's just that the added motion and lighting help to give it a physical presence and contextualize it.

The Velvet takes on many modern smartphone design cues. There's a colorful "3D arc design" curved glass rear panel, smooth metal sides, and even a multi-lens "raindrop" rear camera that stands out in how much it doesn't stand out compared to say the iPhone 11 Pro Max or the Galaxy S20 Ultra and its Space Zoom camera bump.

LG hasn't made what you'd call fashionable phones in a while. They've been trending more towards serviceable, utilitarian designs like the G8. Nothing too ugly, but nothing you'd be dying to show off.

The LG Velvet is a step in a different direction for the company overall. It's rumored to be what LG would have called the G9, now retooled to take on a friendlier name in addition to a nicer design language.

"Our new branding reflects current trends of addressing the unique personal tastes and emotions of the individual with a greater emphasis on design," said Chang Ma, senior vice president of product strategy at LG Mobile Communications Company about the upcoming Velvet. "It's a more intuitive approach that we are confident will resonate with today's consumers and help us to establish a clearer brand identity."

