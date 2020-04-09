For the last few years, LG hasn't made any significant changes to the design of its flagship phones. Even though the number of cameras on the back has increased, the design language has remained mostly unchanged. The company's next phone, however, will feature a completely new design.

Cha Yong-duk, head of LG's Mobile Communications Design Lab, said in a statement:

Our upcoming smartphone will draw on the rich history of classic LG designs which have always been distinctive at first touch. This handset will be a first-look at the competitive edge we will be bringing to every LG smartphone going forward.

LG says its new design language is a "nod to the natural world" with a visual form factor that is quite different from the current industry trend. While a large number of high-end smartphones released this year have a large, squarish camera bump at the rear, the upcoming LG smartphone will have a "Raindrop" camera.