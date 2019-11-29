What you need to know
- LG has released a new video showing off the latest version of its custom user interface.
- LG's new UX 9.0 is a significant improvement over UX 8.0, featuring a more intuitive design and a system-wide dark mode.
- The UX 9.0 update is expected to hit the G8 ThinQ before the end of the year.
LG announced last month that it will roll out the stable Android 10 update for its flagship G8 ThinQ smartphone before the end of the year. The company has now released a video that gives us an early look at all the new features and changes that the UX 9.0 update will bring to the table. LG had debuted the Android Pie-based version of UX 9.0 with the G8X ThinQ in September, although other phones like the G8 ThinQ and V50 ThinQ will get UX 9.0 along with the Android 10 update.
As you can see in the video below, LG's new UX 9.0 is strikingly similar to Samsung's One UI in many ways. While LG has clearly taken "inspiration" from its compatriot's custom Android skin, there is no doubt that it looks much better than the current Android Pie-based UX 8.0.
LG's UX 9.0 offers new icons, an updated notification center, system-wide dark mode, and a streamlined Gallery app. LG has revamped the Dialer app as well. The "Dial", "Call logs", "Contacts", and "Groups" options have been moved to the bottom of the screen, making them easier to reach.
LG mentions that its latest custom user interface has been optimized for the G8X ThinQ, so there is a good chance that the G8X ThinQ Android 10 update will also arrive sometime before the end of 2019. As is usually the case, however, users in South Korea are likely to receive the update before other regions.
LG G8X
The LG G8X ThinQ is a truly unique Android flagship smartphone that comes with a detachable case featuring a 6.4-inch OLED display. This means you can enjoy the dual-screen experience when you want it, and remove it when you don't. The smartphone runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 processor and has a 12MP + 13MP dual camera setup at the back. You also get a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC and DTS:X 3D surround.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
