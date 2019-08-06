LG today released a video invitation to its IFA 2019 press conference on September 6 in Berlin, where the company will be unveiling its next flagship smartphone. The short 20-second video invitation confirms the upcoming phone will support a similar Dual Screen attachment that LG offers for the V50 ThinQ in some markets. Additionally, the phone will include a small display on the outer side for showing the date and time.

LG had introduced its first Dual Screen attachment alongside the V50 ThinQ in February this year. The attachment is more or less similar to a folio case but comes with a 6.2-inch OLED panel. It uses two pogo pins to connect to the phone, while a third pogo pin allows it to transfer touch data back to the phone. However, the attachment never arrived in the U.S. and is currently available only in a few markets.