What you need to know
- LG's next flagship smartphone will be unveiled at IFA 2019 in Berlin on September 6.
- Similar to the V50 ThinQ, the upcoming smartphone will support a Dual Screen attachment.
- It will also include a small display on the outer side to show the date and time.
LG today released a video invitation to its IFA 2019 press conference on September 6 in Berlin, where the company will be unveiling its next flagship smartphone. The short 20-second video invitation confirms the upcoming phone will support a similar Dual Screen attachment that LG offers for the V50 ThinQ in some markets. Additionally, the phone will include a small display on the outer side for showing the date and time.
LG had introduced its first Dual Screen attachment alongside the V50 ThinQ in February this year. The attachment is more or less similar to a folio case but comes with a 6.2-inch OLED panel. It uses two pogo pins to connect to the phone, while a third pogo pin allows it to transfer touch data back to the phone. However, the attachment never arrived in the U.S. and is currently available only in a few markets.
Even though LG has not confirmed the name of the phone yet, there is a good chance that it might be dubbed the V60 ThinQ. Apart from supporting a Dual Screen attachment like its predecessor, the phone is likely to have 5G support as well. The V60 ThinQ's main Android rival will be the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, which is set to debut at an Unpacked event in New York tomorrow.
LG V50 ThinQ 5G
LG's first 5G smartphone, the V50 ThinQ is relatively affordable when compared to its immediate rivals. It comes with a total of five cameras, 4,000mAh battery, 6.4-inch QHD+ OLED display, and a Boombox speaker.
