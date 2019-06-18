The LG V50 launched on Sprint last month as the carrier's first 5G phone, and soon, customers on Verizon will get a chance to use the handset for themselves, too.

Per a press release, Verizon confirmed that the LG V50 will be available on its network starting June 20. As a quick refresher, some highlights for the phone include a 6.4-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 855 processor, and a total of five cameras (two on the front and three on the back).

That's great and all, but the real draw to the V50 is the fact that it can connect to 5G networks. As it stands right now, you'll only be able to use 5G on the V50 if you're in certain areas of Chicago and Minneapolis. Later in 2019, however, Verizon says it plans on expanding 5G coverage to: