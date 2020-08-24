What you need to know
- LG Q92 is the company's latest 5G-enabled mid-range smartphone.
- Just like the LG Velvet, the Q92 5G features a 7nm Snapdragon 765G chipset.
- It also comes with quad-camera setup on the back and a 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging.
LG today launched its first Q series phone with 5G connectivity, the Q92 5G. The new mid-range phone uses LG's new "natural" design language, which debuted with the Velvet earlier this year. Like the Velvet, the new phone also offers IP68 water resistance and is MIL-STD-810G compliant.
The LG Q92 5G has a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a centered hole-punch cutout, housing a 32MP selfie camera. Under the hood, LG's latest mid-ranger features a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage.
Around the back of the phone is a quad-camera setup featuring a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. The phone also packs a 4,000mAh battery and supports 15W charging speeds. On the software side of things, the Q92 5G runs Android 10 with LG's UX 9.0 skin on top.
The LG Q92 5G will go on sale in South Korea starting August 26 for KRW 499,000 ($420). Unfortunately, however, there is no word on global availability yet.
LG Velvet 5G UW
LG's Velvet may not be the best mid-range smartphone on sale right now, but it does have a lot to offer. It has a gorgeous design, solid hardware specs, and supports the company's nifty Dual Screen accessory as well.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Are you excited for BlackBerry phones to return?
BlackBerry's back, back again — and we aren't sure how to feel about that. Here's what some of our AC forum members think!
The Note 20 Ultra is the first Samsung phone I've liked in years
I usually don't get excited about new Samsung phones, but after playing around with the Note 20 Ultra for a little over a week, that's completely changed. For the first time in a long time, I've found a Galaxy that I legitimately love.
How modern use cases are changing the way you use your earbuds
Earbuds might seem like a pretty simple accessory, but over the last few years, they’re changed considerably. It’s time we got a better understanding of how our modern world is changing earbuds as we know it.
With a phone as beautiful as the LG Velvet, you'll want to get a great case
It can be tough to find a great case for a new phone, especially for a phone with a unique and wonderful design like the LG Velvet. But thankfully, there are a lot of solid case choices out there and these are our favorites to keep your LG Velvet safe from when "life happens".