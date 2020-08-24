LG today launched its first Q series phone with 5G connectivity, the Q92 5G. The new mid-range phone uses LG's new "natural" design language, which debuted with the Velvet earlier this year. Like the Velvet, the new phone also offers IP68 water resistance and is MIL-STD-810G compliant.

The LG Q92 5G has a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a centered hole-punch cutout, housing a 32MP selfie camera. Under the hood, LG's latest mid-ranger features a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage.