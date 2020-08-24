LG Q92 5GSource: LG

LG today launched its first Q series phone with 5G connectivity, the Q92 5G. The new mid-range phone uses LG's new "natural" design language, which debuted with the Velvet earlier this year. Like the Velvet, the new phone also offers IP68 water resistance and is MIL-STD-810G compliant.

The LG Q92 5G has a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a centered hole-punch cutout, housing a 32MP selfie camera. Under the hood, LG's latest mid-ranger features a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

Around the back of the phone is a quad-camera setup featuring a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. The phone also packs a 4,000mAh battery and supports 15W charging speeds. On the software side of things, the Q92 5G runs Android 10 with LG's UX 9.0 skin on top.

The LG Q92 5G will go on sale in South Korea starting August 26 for KRW 499,000 ($420). Unfortunately, however, there is no word on global availability yet.

