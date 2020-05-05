What you need to know
- Lenovo's upcoming gaming smartphone will be the first to sport a pop-up selfie camera on the side.
- The phone is also expected to come with a 144Hz high-refresh-rate display and 90W fast charging.
- It is expected to be launched in the second of the year.
In January this year, Lenovo teased the launch of a new gaming phone under its Legion brand. While it didn't confirm any launch date, it did release a poster confirming the presence of a Snapdragon 865 chipset under the hood. More recently, Lenovo shared a new poster on Weibo, teasing 90W wired charging speeds and a notch-less display. The folks at XDA Developers have now got their hands on official marketing videos for the Lenovo Legion gaming phone, revealing its design in full glory.
The screenshots from the marketing videos reveal a gaming-centric design with a 3D texture on the back. Needless to say, the most distinguishing design feature of the gaming phone will be its 20MP side pop-up camera. The screenshots also reveal two USB Type-C ports, dual rear cameras placed around the center of the device, and stereo speakers on the top and bottom bezel on the front of the phone.
Along with its unique design, the Lenovo Legion gaming phone will boast impressive tech specs as well. As per the report, the phone will have a FHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 270Hz touch sampling rate. The dual-camera setup on the back of the phone will house a 64MP primary sensor and a 16MP wide-angle lens. Keeping the lights on will be a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery with 90W fast charging. On the software side of things, the gaming phone will run Android 10 out of the box with Lenovo's "Legion OS" customizations on top.
