At a press event in China last week, Lenovo decided to show off its foldable Moto Razr phone with a video render of the device. There's nothing inherently unusual about this, but the odd part is that Lenovo used a fan-made video and tried to pass it off as something the company had actually made.

The video in question was created by Waqar Khan and uploaded to YouTube back on February 9, 2019. Lenovo not only stole this video without giving credit, but it also tried to remove all of Khan's watermarks from the video. In the photos below, you can see footage from the Lenovo presser along with stills taken directly from Khan's video for comparison.

This isn't the first time Lenovo has tried to pull the wool over our eyes, and that makes this offense even worse. Previously, Lenovo teased us with images of the bezel-less Lenovo Z5, only for it to later launch with a notch and bottom bezel.

Even though the renders of the Razr in the video were based on schematics patented by Lenovo, it makes you wonder just how closely it will resemble the final phone. Designs are patented all the time and don't always result in a final product, and if the phone is currently being worked on, why would Lenovo need to steal renders of it?

While Lenovo hoped this event would help build hype and get the new Razr some attention, it seems to have backfired for the company. Instead of exciting fans for the return of the legendary Razr phone, they are now left wondering how much Lenovo is deceiving them.

After all, the Razr was originally rumored to hit Verizon by as early as February this year, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. However, it is now May and all Lenovo has to show of the device are stolen renders from a fan-made video.

