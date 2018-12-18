Although Lenovo is associated pretty much exclusively with computers here in the U.S., the company's also well-known for its smartphone business in other parts of the world. Most recently, Lenovo announced the Z5 Pro GT in China with a few headlining features — the most buzzworthy of which is its whopping 12GB of RAM.
That's the most RAM we've yet to see in a smartphone, even beating the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition and its 10GB offering. Having access to so much system memory doesn't really have that much of a real-world benefit on Android right now, but it is a cool bragging right nonetheless.
In addition to the monstrous amount of RAM, the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT is equipped with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855 processor, 512GB of storage, a 6.39-inch AMOLED display, dual 16MP + 24MP rear cameras, a 3,350 mAh battery, NFC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Similar to some other phones released this year, the Z5 Pro GT doesn't have a notch in its screen and instead uses a slider design to house the front-facing cameras and earpiece for phone calls.
It's very unlikely that the Z5 Pro GT will ever make its way to the States, but if you happen to live in China, you'll be able to buy one for yourself starting January 15 when pre-orders open up. Pricing starts at around $390 USD for the model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, or you can step up to the behemoth 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant for $640.
If you could purchase the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT, would you? Let us know in the comments below!