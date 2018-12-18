Although Lenovo is associated pretty much exclusively with computers here in the U.S., the company's also well-known for its smartphone business in other parts of the world. Most recently, Lenovo announced the Z5 Pro GT in China with a few headlining features — the most buzzworthy of which is its whopping 12GB of RAM.

That's the most RAM we've yet to see in a smartphone, even beating the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition and its 10GB offering. Having access to so much system memory doesn't really have that much of a real-world benefit on Android right now, but it is a cool bragging right nonetheless.

In addition to the monstrous amount of RAM, the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT is equipped with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855 processor, 512GB of storage, a 6.39-inch AMOLED display, dual 16MP + 24MP rear cameras, a 3,350 mAh battery, NFC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.