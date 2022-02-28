What you need to know Lenovo has unveiled three new IdeaPad Chromebooks at MWC 2022.

The new IdeaPad Chromebooks are designed for "the modern home office, classroom and beyond."

All three models will begin shipping in the second quarter of the year.

Lenovo announced three new additions to its IdeaPad Chromebook lineup at its virtual MWC 2022 press conference on February 28. The new models are priced under $500 and bring "smarter features for less hassle." The IdeaPad Flex 5i is a versatile 14-inch Chromebook that comes equipped with Intel's latest 12th Gen processors. It features a 14-inch FHD IPS screen and can be configured with optional 400-nit brightness and 100% sRGB "treats." The screen has a 16:10 aspect ratio with minimal bezels on all sides and includes stylus support as well.

The 2-in-1 convertible Chromebook also has a 360-degree hinge, dual front-facing speakers tuned by MaxxAudio, a Full HD webcam, and a large 120mm x 75mm touchpad. As for battery life, Lenovo claims the IdeaPad Flex 5i can last up to 10 hours on a single charge. The IdeaPad Flex 5i will be available from June for a starting price of $500. Lenovo's IdeaPad Flex 3i is designed for consumers looking for "big-time entertainment." The Chromebook features a larger 15.6-inch FHD IPS touchscreen display with user-facing speakers and a multitude of I/O ports. Powering the IdeaPad Flex 3i is Intel's Pentium Silver N6000 processor.