(StackCommerce) Whether it's for work or the weekend, learning new skills is a great way to unlock exciting opportunities. If you would like to expand your knowledge over the coming months, there are some great courses available this Cyber Monday at huge discounts. Here are 10 of our favorite deals. The All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Course Bundle

(StackCommerce) From graphic design to video editing, this bundle helps you master the Adobe Creative Cloud with 60 hours of content. Through eight top-rated courses, you get to grips with Photoshop, Lightroom, Illustrator, Premiere, After Effects, InDesign, and more. Get the All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Course Bundle for $10.20 (reg. $1,600) with promo code CMSAVE70. The All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Course Bundle – $33.99



See Deal The Premium DJing & Music Production Bootcamp

(StackCommerce) If you fancy becoming the next Timbaland or Skrillex, this bootcamp offers 56 hours of essential training. Delivered by an instructor with a master's degree in music production, the tutorials help you create amazing sounds in Logic Pro X and Ableton. Get the Premium DJing & Music Production Bootcamp for $15 (reg. $1,791) with promo code CMSAVE70. The Premium DJing & Music Production Bootcamp Ft. Ableton + Logic Pro X – $49.99



See Deal The Premium A to Z Microsoft Excel Bundle

(StackCommerce) Excel skills are highly valued in many careers, and this bundle of 10 courses helps you master the software. You go from beginner to advanced through 43 hours of content, learning from top-rated instructors, Chris Dutton and Alan Jarvis. Get the Premium A to Z Microsoft Excel Bundle for $12 (reg. $1,732) with promo code CMSAVE70. The Premium A to Z Microsoft Excel Bundle Ft. Alan Jarvis & Chris Dutton – $39.99



See Deal The Ultimate PMP, Six Sigma & Minitab Certification Bundle

(StackCommerce) Want to rise up the career ladder? This collection of 12 courses helps you gain leadership skills, and the certifications to prove it. The training covers PMP, Six Sigma, Minitab, and much more. Get the Ultimate PMP, Six Sigma & Minitab Certification Bundle for $15 (reg. $1,999) with promo code CMSAVE70. The Ultimate PMP, Six Sigma & Minitab Certification Bundle – $49.99



See Deal Game Developer and Player Bundle ft. PlayStation Plus

(StackCommerce) If you would like to make games for a living or just for fun, this bundle offers 160 hours of video tutorials on Unity development. You also get one year of PlayStation Plus, and lifetime online security with VPN Unlimited. Get the Game Developer and Player Bundle for $30 (reg. $7,049) with promo code CMSAVE70. Game Developer and Player Bundle Ft. PlayStation Plus – $99.99



See Deal The Premium 2021 Microsoft Excel & Data Certification Bundle

(StackCommerce) Providing a complete education in data analysis, this bundle helps you master Microsoft Excel, Power BI, Tableau, VBA, Python, and more through 24 individual courses. You get 90 hours of training in total, covering everything from the basics to expert skills. Get the Premium 2021 Microsoft Excel & Data Certification Bundle for $21 (reg. $2,376) with promo code CMSAVE70. The Premium 2021 Microsoft Excel & Data Certification Bundle – $69.99



See Deal Complete SEO Training 2020 + The Ultimate SEO Course

(StackCommerce) Rated at 4.4 stars by students, this 10-hour training shows you how to push any website to the top of Google search results. It includes tips on optimization, content writing, building backlinks, keyword research, and more. Get the Complete SEO Training 2020 for $4.50 (reg. $199) with promo code CMSAVE70. Complete SEO Training 2020 + The Ultimate SEO Course – $14.99



See Deal The Ultimate Raspberry Pi & ROS Robotics Developer Super Bundle (StackCommerce) Featuring 10 highly-rated courses, this bundle helps you master your microcomputer and learn to code with Python. The tutorials also cover the fundamentals of electronics and robotics, with loads of fun projects to try. Get the Ultimate Raspberry Pi & ROS Robotics Developer Super Bundle for $15 (reg. $2,391) with promo code CMSAVE70. The Ultimate Raspberry Pi & ROS Robotics Developer Super Bundle – $49.99



See Deal The Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle