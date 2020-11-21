Learning a language from scratch takes a whole lotta practice. FunEasyLearn makes every lesson fun, with 30 mini-games to help you master new words. Right now, lifetime learning on one language is 84% off at $39.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/N_YSvkzcVVI
Covering 25 languages and 11,000 words and phrases, FunEasyLearn is one of the most comprehensive language learning apps available. Rated at 4.4 stars in the Google Play Store, this app helps you read, write, and speak faster.
Starting from scratch, each course is split into 10 difficulty levels and 320 topics. Through concise lessons, you learn how to handle greetings, food, leisure time, travel, business, and much more.
To help you memorize words faster, the app serves up hand-drawn illustrations and GIFs. You can also hear each word pronounced by native speaker voice actors, and the app uses speech recognition to test your accent.
FunEasyLearn is available online, and on mobile with offline access.
You would normally pay $249 for one language course, but you can get lifetime access today for just $39.
