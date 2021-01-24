Source: StackCommerce
To be successful in business, you need at least a basic grasp of finance, management, sales, and other topics. The Ultimate All-Access Business Bundle helps you acquire this knowledge, with 150 hours of top-rated training for just $34.99.
Some people pick up business skills through trial and error. By doing a little studying upfront, you can seriously improve your hit rate.
This bundle brings together 12 courses from award-winning MBA professor, Chris Haroun. He is also a successful VC, the author of a best-selling business, and an online instructor who has helped over 848,000 students.
The training starts with Haroun's top-rated "MBA in 1" course, which helps you get that business school education. Rated at 4.4 stars, this track provides seven hours of essential learning for entrepreneurs.
After that, separate courses focus on management, delegation, interviewing, finance, productivity, presentation, marketing, business plan development, and more.
The full bundle is worth $2,388, but you can get lifetime access today for just $34.99.
