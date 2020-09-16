While brick-and-mortar stores are struggling in some places, eCommerce is booming right now. If you are looking for a way to make money from home, you might want to take The 2020 How to Start an eCommerce Business Course. This guide offers 28 in-depth tutorials, and you can get it now for just $19.99.

Pretty much anyone can set up an online store nowadays. But to be successful, you need to attract customers. With tips and tricks from professional sellers, this course focuses on marketing techniques that are tried and tested.

Through concise video lessons, you learn how to create a sales strategy and target potential customers. Along the way, you discover how to dominate your niche on Amazon and use long-tail keywords to appear first on Google searches.

This knowledge comes from Alex Genadinik, an entrepreneur and best-selling author who has taught over 252,000 business-minded students. He is rated at 4.4 stars from 21,000 reviews on Udemy.

It's normally priced at $199, but you can grab the course today for $19.99.

Prices subject to change

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.