No matter who you are, learning to code can have a positive impact on your productivity and your résumé. The Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle provides 270 hours of essential training, and you can get it today for just $59.99 in a special deal.
Whether you're an aspiring developer or dreaming of launching the next big startup, learning to code is your first step. With 27 courses covering the most popular languages and frameworks, this bundle has everything you need.
Through hands-on video tutorials, you learn how to build powerful websites with HTML, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery, PHP, MySQL, and Bootstrap. You also discover how to use Ruby on Rails, Python, and Django for more ambitious projects.
Separate courses help you master the fundamentals of data science and machine learning, and you start building your own apps with Java, C++, and Swift.
All the courses have great reviews, and you learn from best-selling instructors such as Rob Percival and Nick Walter.
There is $4,056-worth of content here, but you can get lifetime access today for only $59.99.
See Deal
Prices subject to change
You can now buy the Pixel 4a 5G starting from $299
Google isn't launching XL versions of its phones this year, but the Pixel 4a 5G is going on sale to fill that niche for both smaller Pixels. It's available for purchase now.
Did you buy the Pixel 4a 5G?
The Pixel 4a 5G isn't cheap enough to be an impulse buy like the regular 4a, but it's also lacking some higher-end features found on the Pixel 5. Did anyone go with Google's middle Pixel this year?
This Black Friday sale brings the Galaxy S20 FE to its lowest price ever
The Galaxy S20 FE is one of the best Android phones released in 2020. Thanks to a new Black Friday sale, it's now available at the lowest price we've ever seen for it.
Here are the best cases for your Samsung Galaxy S10
Even if it's not the newest phone out there, Galaxy S10 is one of the nicest, and most slippery, phones on the market. Make sure you outfit it with one of these cases.