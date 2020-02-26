A new feature for the Surface Duo appears in a leaked video. Twitter user and well-known leaker WalkingCat, shared a video of the Surface Duo with simply the word "Peek" attached. The video shows off a way you can interact with a sliver of the Duo's screen without having to open the device all the way.

In the video, it shows how you can interact with a small portion of the Surface Duo's display. After the device is partially opened, the display shows the date, some other information, and the device's notifications. You can interact with the notifications, including scrolling through them and swiping them away.

Since this is a leaked video, the feature might not be available on the Surface Duo when it releases. If the feature is available, it would seem like a good way to interact with your phone with a bit of privacy. You could crack it open, swipe through some notifications, and close it back up. It also seems a bit quicker than opening the device all the way.

A second video from WalkingCat (shown above) shows the same feature previewing a person's call details. When you open the Duo a crack, you see who is calling; then, you can open it all the way to accept or reject the call.