According to a leak first discovered and posted by Steve Hemmerstoffer at Voice, the next devices in the LG Stylo line have leaked, showing some familiar features, some usability and design improvements, and the likely inclusion of 5G on at least one of the phones.

Hemmerstoffer claims that the new devices, known as the LG Stylo 7 5G and LG Stylo 7, will feature a 6.8-inch edge-to-edge display, with a hole punch replacing the teardrop selfie camera. The camera housing on the back is no longer flat like on the Stylo 6, and it is orientated vertically instead of horizontally. Additionally, the fingerprint sensor has moved from the rear to the side.

The leaked render shows off a solid black color, and it is not clear if we will see more vibrant versions like White Pearl version on the Stylo 6 that appeared to change color at different angles and in different lighting conditions. It does appear that the Stylo 7 will retain the two most important and most beloved features in the line — the built-in stylus and the 3.5mm headphone jack.