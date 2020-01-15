What you need to know
- A new render of Huawei's upcoming P40 flagship phone has surfaced.
- The render reveals a hole-punch cutout with two selfie cameras and a triple-camera array on the back with Leica optics.
- Huawei is expected to unveil the P40 and P40 Pro at an event in Paris in March.
Last month, reliable leaker @OnLeaks teamed up with 91Mobiles to release the first CAD-based renders of the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro smartphones. While the dark renders of the two phones did not reveal much, they did confirm that the P40 duo will have a large, rectangular camera module on the back. A much clearer render of the Huawei P40 has now leaked online, courtesy of the folks over at 91Mobiles.
The new render suggests the Huawei P40 will feature a flat display with a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout, housing not one but two selfie cameras. On the back of the phone, we find a vertical triple camera array with Leica optics and an LED flash on the side. Additionally, the render reveals a USB Type-C port at the bottom of the phone. Unsurprisingly, we don't see a 3.5mm headphone jack anywhere.
Huawei P40 is expected to be formally unveiled at a global launch event in Paris in March, alongside the P40 Pro. The P40 Pro is rumored to have a curved display with Quad HD+ resolution and a penta-lens camera setup on the back. Both the P40 series phones will likely be powered by HiSilicon's Kirin 990 5G chipset. On the software front, the flagship phones will ship with Android 10 out of the box, although they will not offer any Google apps or services.
