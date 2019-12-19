Huawei CEO Richard Yu had confirmed earlier this week that the company's next P series flagship phones will debut at an event in Paris in March next year . Now, the first CAD-based renders of the P40 and P40 Pro have been leaked online, courtesy of reliable leaker @OnLeaks and 91Mobiles .

The leaked renders suggest the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro will look very similar to the Samsung Galaxy S11, at least from the back. Just like the Galaxy S11 and S11+, the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro sport a large rectangular camera module on the back. According to @OnLeaks, the standard P40 is expected to have a quad camera setup at the rear, while the P40 Pro may have one additional sensor.

Since the renders do not reveal the complete design of the two phones, it remains to be seen if the P40 series will come with a waterdrop notch or a hole-punch cutout on the front. As for the display size, @OnLeaks suggests the P40 will have a 6.1 or 6.2-inch flat display, while the P40 Pro will have a larger 6.5 or 6.7-inch panel with curved edges on both sides. Both the phones are expected to feature OLED panels with in-display fingerprint sensors, just like their predecessors. They will also come with a USB Type-C port but a 3.5mm headphone jack will not be present.

If rumors are to be believed, the Huawei P40 Pro will have a 120Hz refresh rate display with a more impressive screen-to-body ratio than the P30 Pro. In the camera department, the upcoming flagship is expected to feature an upgraded 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor and a 12MP periscope zoom lens.