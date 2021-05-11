Riot Games' latest release, League of Legends: Wild Rift, takes the popular competitive MOBA and turns it into one of the best Android games out there. During this open beta phase, updates to the game come along regularly, tweaking the game play as the developers get used to the new mobile format differences from PC and take in community feedback The latest changes have come through in League of Legends: Wild Rift Patch 2.2c.

While full information has not yet been released on the upcoming events, they have announced Pride and Jubilant Colors both coming on May 24. To prepare for Pride Month in June, they also have released Pride 2021 emotes, the Rainbows For All Homeguard Trails, and a Rainbow Poro icon.

The company is still working to even out the playing field amongst its champions with some attack and stats changes to the versus modes as well as to ARAM mode. This is to be expected since developers are still learning how champions end up playing in real games through the beta period. The usual free-to-play champion rotations for the month have also been announced.

League of Legends: Wild Rift Patch 2.2c Notes

New champion

Renekton, The Butcher of the Sands

New skins

These skins will be released throughout Patch 2.2c:

Scorched Earth Renekton

Blood Moon Diana

Blood Moon Jhin

Blood Moon Kennen

Blood Moon Twisted Fate

Blood Moon Yasuo

Infernal Nasus

Mecha Malphite

New accessories

Icons: Rainbow Poro; Tanzanite Poro; Catseye Poro; Citrine Poro; Obsidian Poro; Rose Quartz Poro; Sapphire Poro

Rainbow Poro; Tanzanite Poro; Catseye Poro; Citrine Poro; Obsidian Poro; Rose Quartz Poro; Sapphire Poro Emotes: Pride 2021

Pride 2021 Homeguard Trails: Rainbows For All

Rainbows For All Baubles: Ritual Mask

Ritual Mask Recalls: Blood Moon Return

New events

Pride - Begins May 24

- Begins May 24 Jubilant Colors - Begins May 24

Gameplay Changes

Nemesis Duel

Nasus vs Renekton — Bad Blood: Although this won't happen every game, when both champions are level 13 or more, alive, undamaged within the last 5 seconds, and far enough apart, a nemesis duel may begin. If Nasus wins, (1) Siphoning Strike strikes all enemies in an area. If Renekton wins, he will remain at maximum Fury during Dominus, his ult move.

Champion changes

The following champions have changes to their attacks and/or stats, see Riot Games' site for the exact changes:

Braum

Diana

Evelynn

Fizz

Jax

Kai'Sa

Lee Sin

Lulu

Lux

Pantheon

Twisted Fate

ARAM changes

The following champions have been identified as outliers and have had changes to their damage dealt and received, shielding, ult move, and/or healing:

Camille

Fiora

Jax

Lee Sin

Pantheon

Seraphine

Shyvana

Sona

Tryndamere

Vi

Zed

Passive gold

Riot Games has claimed that players seem to be building their champions very quickly and games have seen a weak split pushing impact. To remedy this, after eight minutes of gameplay the passive gold gain will go down from 4G to 3G. This is an experimental change and may be changed again in the future if it doesn't provide the desired results.

Free-To-Play champion rotation

May 13 - May 19: Akali, Braum, Darius, Diana, Evelynn, Jax, Miss Fortune, Olaf, Sona, Tristana

Akali, Braum, Darius, Diana, Evelynn, Jax, Miss Fortune, Olaf, Sona, Tristana May 20 - May 26: Ahri, Corki, Kai'Sa, Kha'Zix, Leona, Renekton, Rengar, Soraka, Tryndamere, Twisted Fate

See all of the changes and full details of Patch 2.2c on Riot's Wild Rift website.