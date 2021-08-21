The 2021 World Endurance Championship continues and this weekend drivers and teams will be in Le Mans, France for the 89th running of the Le Mans 24 hour race and we have all the details on how you can watch the race in its entirety on TV or online.

First held all the way back in 1923, Le Mans was designed as a way for vehicle manufacturers to test the reliability of their cars. However, unlike with fixed-distance races, the winner of this race is the car that travels the greatest distance during the entire race. It's worth noting that teams will switch drivers throughout the 24 hour event and no single driver will be behind the wheel for the whole race.

The Le Mans 24 hour race is held each year at the Circuit de Sarthe that has a track length of 13.626km (8.467mi) and a total of 38 turns. Toyota Gazoo Racing's Mike Conway from the UK currently has the best lap record with a time of three minutes and seventeen seconds which he set back in 2019 in a Le Mans Prototype 1 (LMP1).

At this year's race though, a new Hypercar class that replaces the LMP1 class will be debuted. While LMP1 was restricted to bespoke prototypes, vehicles in the Le Mans Hypercar class can be competition-spec versions of existing hypercars.

The Toyota Gazoo Racing team wonLe Mans for the third year in a row last year when drivers Kazuki Nakajima, Sébastien Buemi and Brendon Hartley were able to take a Toyota TS050 Hybrid around the Circuit de Sarthe for 387 laps. Toyota is going into this year's Le Mans with the hope of taking home the team's fourth consecutive win.

Whether you're rooting for Toyota, Corvette Racing, Ferrari, Porsche or any of the other teams to win this year's race or just want to see the new Le Mans Hypercar class in action, we'll show you exactly how to watch Le Mans 2021 from anywhere in the world.

Le Mans 2021 - When and where?

The 2021 Le Mans will be held from Saturday, August 21 until Sunday, August 22 at the Circuit de la Sarthe in Le Mans, France. The endurance race is set to kick off at 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday and is expected to conclude around the same time on Sunday morning as Le Mans is a 24 hour race.

Get a free Le Mans 2021 live stream

Racing fans in France and Austria will be able to watch Le Mans 2021 for free as broadcasters in both countries will be showing the race on TV and online. French viewers can head to L'Equipe TV to watch this year's Le Mans while Austrian viewers can do so via Servus TV.

How to watch Le Mans 2021 from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch the Le Mans 2021 in the U.S., Canada and the UK further below in this guide. However, if you want to watch this year's 24 hour race when you're away from home, then you may run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc).

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.

How to watch Le Mans 2021 live in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and want to catch all the action at this year's Le Mans, then you'll need a subscription to MotorTrend to do so as it is the only broadcaster showing the entire race in North America. Thankfully the automotive-themed streaming service is quite affordable at just $4.99 per month or $44.99 for the year. For the price, you get access to 109 different shows about cars with no ads that you can watch on iOS, Android and a variety of different streaming devices including Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Xbox. MotorTrend also offers a 7 day free trial so you can test out the service for yourself to watch Le Mans 2021 beginning at 10am ET / 7am PT.

How to watch Le Mans 2021 live in Canada

Canadian racing fans with a cable subscription will be able to watch all of the coverage of Le Mans 2021 on Discovery Velocity at 10am ET / 7am PT. However, if you've already cut the cord, MotorTrend is also available up north for just $4.99 per month or $44.99 for the year in case there are other racing events you want to watch

Get a Le Mans 2021 live stream in the UK

If you live in the UK and want to watch all 24 hours of racing at this year's Le Mans, then you'll need a subscription to Eurosport to do so. A month to month subscription to the streaming service costs £6.99 but you can save a bit by committing to a 12 month subscription and pay £4.99 instead. However, you can save even more by paying for 12 months upfront for £39.99. Alternatively, you can sign up for discovery+ which also includes Eurosport for £6.99 per month or £29.99 for the year.

Coverage of Le Mans 2021 on Eurosport will begin at 3pm BST on Saturday afternoon in the UK.