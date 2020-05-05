POCO X2 reviewSource: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central

What you need to know

  • The rumored POCO F2 Pro has been listed online by popular retailer GearBest.
  • As per the listing, the F2 Pro will be the "most affordable" flagship and feature a "true full screen" design.
  • POCO is expected to announce the F2 Pro sometime later this year.

Last week, a report had claimed that the next POCO flagship will be priced significantly higher than the F1 and is going to be launched in several markets across Europe. The rumored POCO F2 Pro has now been listed by online retailer GearBest, reaffirming the phone's "similarities" to the Redmi K30 Pro and hinting at an "affordable" price tag.

Unsurprisingly, the listing does not contain actual renders or tech specs of the upcoming phone. The listing only includes a few "teasers" that suggest the POCO F2 Pro will be a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro. The teasers reveal a circular camera module identical to the Redmi K30 Pro and a "true full screen" design with no notch or hole-punch cutout. Additionally, the listing mentions the presence of the "most powerful chipset" and that the phone will be the "most affordable" in its class.

Source: GearBest

If the listing is to be believed, the POCO F2 Pro will be available in two versions – 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. As for color options, the phone will apparently be offered in Purple, Gray, Blue, and White.

We expect to find out more about the POCO F2 Pro in the coming weeks, as the flagship phone is expected to be launched before the end of the quarter. And while POCO hasn't confirmed anything yet, it has started teasing a "comeback" on Twitter.

