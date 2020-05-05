Last week, a report had claimed that the next POCO flagship will be priced significantly higher than the F1 and is going to be launched in several markets across Europe. The rumored POCO F2 Pro has now been listed by online retailer GearBest, reaffirming the phone's "similarities" to the Redmi K30 Pro and hinting at an "affordable" price tag.

Unsurprisingly, the listing does not contain actual renders or tech specs of the upcoming phone. The listing only includes a few "teasers" that suggest the POCO F2 Pro will be a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro. The teasers reveal a circular camera module identical to the Redmi K30 Pro and a "true full screen" design with no notch or hole-punch cutout. Additionally, the listing mentions the presence of the "most powerful chipset" and that the phone will be the "most affordable" in its class.