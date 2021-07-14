What you need to know
- A new update is rolling out to the OnePlus Watch with version B.62.
- The update includes a few changes to the UI along with a potential for GPS issues.
- OnePlus is rolling out the update in stages, with it arriving for everyone in the coming days.
Another update is rolling out to the OnePlus Watch, but instead of bringing new features, this one aims to fix some issues plaguing the smartwatch. This update comes with version number B.62 and includes a potential fix for the "accuracy and speed" regarding GPS positioning. Also included in the update are an array of design changes for various aspects of the UI.
A OnePlus Forums post detailed all of the changes that are arriving. Here's the full changelog of what you can expect to find:
- Design
- Optimize the design details of some dials, make them look better, and add some information such as date;
- Optimize the layout of some interface buttons, making them more intuitive and convenient to use;
- The newly designed volume control function makes adjustment easier and convenient;
- Optimize the remote control camera interface;
- Workout
- Improved the accuracy and speed of GPS positioning
The OnePlus Watch has turned out to be a bit of a dud by many accounts, as it was released without many of the features one would expect. These features included things like an Always-on Display and dedicated workout modes. We had high hopes for the latest OnePlus wearable, hoping that it would join the ranks of the best Android smartwatches. Unfortunately, that simply has not been the case, even after recent updates have attempted to fix issues.
The company states that the B.62 update is rolling out to a "small percentage of users first" before being made available to more OnePlus Watch owners in the "next few days." Thankfully, you won't have to try and flash the update, as it is arriving over-the-air and will be available on your connected phone to install.
