What you need to know
- A new leak has shed light on some of the key specs of the OnePlus 9.
- Unlike its predecessor, the OnePlus 9 will apparently support both wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.
- It will also offer 65W wired fast charging speeds, just like the OnePlus 8T.
The first live images of the upcoming OnePlus 9 5G surfaced online earlier this month, giving us our first look at the design of the OnePlus 8T successor. More live images of the successor to one of the best Android phones of 2020 have now leaked online, courtesy of the folks at 91Mobiles.
The images reveal a flat display with a hole-punch cutout in the top-left corner. More importantly, however, the latest leak suggests the vanilla OnePlus 9 will have wireless charging support. Currently, the only OnePlus phone to support wireless charging is the OnePlus 8 Pro. The OnePlus 9 is tipped to support identical 30W wireless charging speeds as the OnePlus 8 Pro.
The 91Mobiles report further claims the smartphone will feature a 4,500mAh battery and 65W fast charging, just like the 8T. While the OnePlus 9 Pro is likely to have a larger battery than the OnePlus 9, it remains to be seen if the Pro model will support faster charging speeds.
As we reported yesterday, the OnePlus 9 series will include three models at launch: OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9 Lite. While the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are going to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 888 chipset, the OnePlus 9 Lite will have the Snapdragon 865. All three phones will be launched sometime in the first quarter of 2021.
