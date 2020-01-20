A Korean publication recently reiterated an earlier rumor that had claimed the Galaxy Fold successor will be priced somewhere around $1,000. However, unlike Samsung's first foldable phone, the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip isn't expected to be a proper flagship phone in terms of tech specs.

Young leaker Ishan Agarwal, who had claimed earlier this month that the upcoming foldable will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 chipset, has now shed some more light on the phone's hardware in a new tweet.

More confirmations on Galaxy Z Flip: 6.7inch Dynamic AMOLED Displya, 12MP Main Camera (not 108MP, obviously). 10MP Front Camera and 256GB Storage as told earlier. One UI 2.1, 3300mAH or 3500mAH Battery (some confusion regarding that). Black and Purple colours. https://t.co/U4GA46Qj1r — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 20, 2020

While a previous rumor had suggested that the Galaxy Fold successor will feature the exact same 108MP primary camera sensor as the Galaxy S20 Ultra, Agarwal says the foldable phone will actually have a 12MP main camera. For selfies, it will have a similar 10MP front camera as the Galaxy S20 and S20+.

As for the display size, the latest leak claims the Galaxy Z Flip will feature a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, significantly smaller than the Galaxy Fold's 7.3-inch main display. The clamshell foldable phone will apparently also offer 256GB storage, a 3,300mAh or 3,500mAh battery, and run on Android 10-based One UI 2.1 out of the box.

If Agarwal's information is accurate, the Galaxy Z Flip may not be capable of recording videos in 8K resolution. However, it should still have support for 4K recording at up to 60fps, just like its predecessor.