Samsung Galaxy FoldSource: Android Central

What you need to know

  • Samsung's rumored Galaxy Z Flip will apparently not feature the same 108MP primary sensor as the Galaxy S20 Ultra.
  • The foldable phone is tipped to feature a 12MP main camera instead.
  • Galaxy Z Flip is expected to launch at Samsung's upcoming Unpacked event in San Francisco.

A Korean publication recently reiterated an earlier rumor that had claimed the Galaxy Fold successor will be priced somewhere around $1,000. However, unlike Samsung's first foldable phone, the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip isn't expected to be a proper flagship phone in terms of tech specs.

Young leaker Ishan Agarwal, who had claimed earlier this month that the upcoming foldable will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 chipset, has now shed some more light on the phone's hardware in a new tweet.

While a previous rumor had suggested that the Galaxy Fold successor will feature the exact same 108MP primary camera sensor as the Galaxy S20 Ultra, Agarwal says the foldable phone will actually have a 12MP main camera. For selfies, it will have a similar 10MP front camera as the Galaxy S20 and S20+.

Our favorite VPN service is more affordable now than ever before

As for the display size, the latest leak claims the Galaxy Z Flip will feature a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, significantly smaller than the Galaxy Fold's 7.3-inch main display. The clamshell foldable phone will apparently also offer 256GB storage, a 3,300mAh or 3,500mAh battery, and run on Android 10-based One UI 2.1 out of the box.

If Agarwal's information is accurate, the Galaxy Z Flip may not be capable of recording videos in 8K resolution. However, it should still have support for 4K recording at up to 60fps, just like its predecessor.

Get More Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10/10+

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.