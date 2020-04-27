What you need to know
- Spoilers for The Last of Us Part II are now out in the wild.
- We don't know exactly what happened to cause this yet.
- There's a couple of things you can do to take precautions.
The Last of Us Part II was originally scheduled to release in May 2020 but was delayed due to the ongoing pandemic impacting physical shipments. While this delay was disappointing, there's more troubling news now compounding the frustration. Major spoilers from The Last of Us Part II leaked from a developer build and are now being spread across the internet.
While I have not personally viewed the leaked footage, a trusted third-party has, who referred to it as possibly being the "biggest leak in video game history." While copyright strikes are taking down the video when it is uploaded to YouTube, images are still being spread with wild abandon.
There's a couple of steps to take if you don't want to risk seeing these story spoilers. You can mute different words and phrases on Twitter, as well as use advanced muting options. Then, for a more complete protective stance, you can download Spoiler Protection 2.0. It's a Chrome extension that filters out results on the internet based on key phrases you decide.
Now, you need to understand, using these filters will have a side effect. It's going to be very difficult to follow official information for the game. It's your choice to make, we're just trying to make you aware of the danger.
In the meantime, if you'd like a look at some officially-released material for the game, you can check out the latest batch of screenshots right here. Whenever The Last of Us Part II gets a new release date, we'll be sure to share an update. It will likely still release sometime before the PlayStation 5 arrives in Holiday 2020.
Revenge
The Last of Us Part II
How far will Ellie go?
The wait is almost over. Ellie's harrowing journey looks to take her on the bloody path of revenge, but against what we're not sure of yet. Whatever the situation, Joel is there to have her back.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
