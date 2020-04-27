PlayStation has announced new summer release dates for The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima. The Last of Us Part II will now release on June 19, while Ghost of Tsushima is set to be available on July 17.

This comes as a result of PlayStation seeing an ease in physical distribution around the world. Naughty Dog's blockbuster was originally scheduled to release all the way back in February 2020 before being delayed. With that delay, it was then set to release on May 29, 2020. It was then indefinitely delayed as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

Ghost of Tsushima was set to release in June, so developer Sucker Punch is using the extra couple of weeks to fix more bugs and polish the game further.

Developing...