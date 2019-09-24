What you need to know
- The Last of Us Part II releases on February 21, 2020.
- The Collector's Edition includes a 12" Ellie statue.
- The Ellie Edition includes the statue and a recreation of her backpack.
None of us are prepared for The Last of Us Part II if its latest trailer is anything to go by. To sweeten the deal because our heart's are going to be ripped out, Naughty Dog is at least releasing some impressive Collector's Editions of the game, like the Ellie Edition sen above.
The Collector's Edition includes:
- A beautifully crafted 12" Ellie statue
- A life-sized replica of Ellie's bracelet
- A custom SteelBook case
- A 48-page mini art book from Dark Horse
- A set of six enamel pins
- A lithograph art print
- A set of five stickers
The Ellie Edition gives you everything in the Collector's Edition plus:
- A fully functional replica of Ellie's backpack
- An embroidered patch
- A 7" vinyl record
That other sound you hear? It's me pulling money out of my wallet. The Collector's Edition will set you back $160 while the Ellie Edition will have you spending a whopping $250. You can, of course, always settle for the Standard Edition.
Stay tuned for our hands-on with The Last of Us Part II, which goes live on Thursday, September 26th.
