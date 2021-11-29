Time is almost up for these amazing Cyber Monday deals on the best Android phones and accessories. Upgrade your mobile gaming experience with this spectacular controller from Razer. You can use the Razer Kishi with any phone, be it Android or iOS, and any platform, whether it's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, xCloud, Stadia, GeForce NOW, or Amazon Luna on your phone.

Razer Kishi transforms your everyday smartphone into a handheld console, with an ergonomic design to accommodate hands of all shapes and sizes. You don't need to mount your phone on a stand either, the Kishi makes it very comfortable to hold your phone up while playing. Instead of frustratingly bending your fingers over to use awkward touch controls, you can use the physical buttons.

With little to no time left, Cyber Monday and its slew of deals are drawing to a close. Usually selling for about $80, the Razer Kishi controller's price has been hacked and slashed by a whopping 40%. Get this epic controller to play the best Android games with ultimate comfort.

Razer Kishi 44% off Bring a premium feel to your gaming sessions on your phone with the Razer Kishi mobile controller. It's big, it's bad, and it delivers an unmatched gaming experience. $45 at Amazon

The Razer Kishi mobile gaming controller even has a USB Type-C charging port, enabling pass-through so that your phone doesn't die halfway through your favorite game. As opposed to regular Bluetooth controllers for Android phones, the Kishi has zero latency so you don't get any annoying lags. This is because it plugs directly into your phone's port.

Don't worry about whether your phone is compatible or not. Razer's Kishi controller is completely adjustable, expanding and contracting on-demand to fit any phone. With analog controls, you'll play much better as your muscle memory kicks in.