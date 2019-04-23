You read that correctly. Kohl's stores all over the country will be accepting eligible Amazon items, without a box or a label, and returning them for free. There's no additional cost. Simply drop off your item and Kohl's will ship it back to an Amazon return center. The program has been running since 2017 in select Chicago and Milwaukee markets, but this July it'll be rolled out fully.

This isn't the first time Amazon and Kohl's have partnered up. Back when Alexa devices were first emerging, customers could go to Kohl's stores to try them out and purchase them if desired, which took some of the hesitation away from the new smart home tech. While Amazon returns are almost always free, you usually have to package the item yourself, print a return label, and drop it off at a UPS location. That can be inconvenient for some customers, so this program is one way to make the process a bit easier, especially for bulky items. The partnership is expanding again soon, as Kohl's recently announced that even more stores will be carrying Amazon products, such as Echo gear and Fire TVs.

Kohl's mentioned that the initiative is an effort to deliver "innovation to drive traffic to our stores and bring more relevance to our customers." Its shares soared by 10% after the press release came out this morning. It also has consistently offered some of the best Black Friday deals in recent years, and who knows? Maybe we'll see the partnership blossom into nice Prime Day discounts, too. I'll be dreaming of a world where I can combine Kohl's Cash with my Amazon Prime benefits.

Will you be taking advantage of these in-store returns? Let me know in the comments below!

