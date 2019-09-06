As is traditional before the launch of a new Mate phone, Huawei has today unveiled the chipset that'll power its next flagship series. And if the tech specs of the new Kirin 990 and 990 5G processors are any indicator, the new phones will offer a significant bump in AI, 5G, graphical and photographic performance over the Kirin 980 used in phones like the P30 series.

The Kirin 990 series is built on a 7nm FinFet UEV process for improved power efficiency over the current 980. The CPU is an octa-core affair, with two big (high performance) Cortex A76 cores, two mid-performance A76 cores and four low-power A55 cores. Meanwhile, Huawei's focus on AI continues in the new chipset, with a new big-plus-tiny NPU (neural processing unit) configuration. And for improved graphical throughput, the 990 uses a 16-core ARM Mali G76 GPU — up from a 10-core G76 in the previous generation.

Huawei's continues to build out its AI capabilities in the new chip, with the new NPU configuration allowing gains in efficiency and peak performance. At the high end, Huawei says to expect double the AI number-crunching power of current chips like the Snapdragon 855 and Kirin 980 from its new flagship.

Machine learning is also leveraged in the inbuilt 5G modem, the presence of which lets Huawei claim the 990 5G as the "first flagship 5G processor." In addition to impressive data speeds, the firm says that by applying the chip's AI capabilities to the modem's power consumption, it can deliver a 5G connection with "4G-like" power draw. When it comes to data throughput, the 5G version of the chip is rated for speeds of up to 2.3Gbps down and 1.25Gbps up.

While both the 4G and 5G version are very similar, it's worth pointing out that there are performance differences between the two. The 5G variant enjoys slightly higher clock speeds in its CPU, along with boasting a second "big" NPU core.

Kirin 990 vs Kirin 990 5G specs